AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Animal Management and Welfare Department released details after it recently completed its “Return to Home Challenge” in October.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, 809 animals were microchipped by AAMW during the month of October through the “Return to Home Challenge.” This challenge gave the department the chance to provide free pet microchips to the community with the Maddie’s Fund organization.

“This was a very successful project, and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare was glad to provide this important service to pets and pet owners in Amarillo,” AAMW Assistant Director Kris Shaffer said in the release. “Microchipping is super helpful in reuniting lost animals with their owners in a quick and convenient way. In addition, microchipping helps reduce the number of animals at the shelter because lost animals can potentially be returned to their owners before being taken to the shelter. Our field officers scan every lost pet for a microchip in the field, and can often take that pet straight home if a chip is found.”

For more information about the city’s AAMW department, visit its website.