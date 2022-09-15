CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Air Force Civil Engineer Center released a recorded update on the ongoing efforts to address per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

According to the 27th Special Operations Wing from Cannon AFB, that public update can be viewed here and marks the seventh of its kind since the Air Force Civil Engineer Center began releasing updates on the PFAS response. While the center expects to host December’s upcoming update virtually, Cannon AFB’s announcement noted that the center is “determining the most secure and effective way to reinstate live public updates.”

Members of the public, according to the release, can send questions and feedback to 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil. More information and informational slides, as well as the video archive for the quarterly meetings, can be found here.