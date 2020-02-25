AEDC throws support behind proposed civic center expansion project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is throwing its support behind the civic center’s proposed expansion project.

Today, they adopted a resolution in support of the city council’s plans.

Earlier this month, the Amarillo City Council approved a bond election for $275 million to pay for that project.

“When you look at what it does for the quality of life, number one,” said Lloyd Brown, AEDC Chair of the Board. “Number two is the economic impact, which is really important. We want people to come here. And third, really, we want to retain our best and brightest in Amarillo.”

The bond election is on May 2.

