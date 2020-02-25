AEDC purchases 5 acres of land in Randall County; Hopes to bring rail development

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation approved the purchase of five acres of land.

This portion of land is located at South Georgia and Loop 335. This is the only property that they own in Randall County.

They hope to bring in rail development.

This purchase will cost just over $105,000 plus closing costs and related expenses.

