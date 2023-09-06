AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an additional 60,000 units of naloxone will go to police departments across Texas.

The life-saving medication can reverse fentanyl overdoses, which local law enforcement said they are seeing in the Amarillo area.

This is the state’s second allotment of Narcan after the first went to sheriff’s offices across Texas back in April. With this allotment, Gov. Abbott said all law enforcement, including municipal police, Independent School District police, and police departments at higher education institutions, will be eligible to receive a portion based on county population and size.

“Now, at least if somebody falls prey to that, we can at least try to bring them back,” said Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas. “But also for our guys, if it happens if they happen to touch something, and it affects them as well.”

Gov. Abbott said more than five Texans die each day from fentanyl, which is why Sheriff Thomas said it is a good thing they are expanding access to Narcan.

“We’ve had to use it three times and that’s out in the field and so it is scary,” he continued. “We’re not a big agency like the city or the APD or Dallas or somewhere where it’s even crazier, but the fact that it’s here, we all have to be prepared for this.”

APD Public Information Officer Sgt. Carla Burr said, “The first time someone takes it, it can kill them and there’s so much of it that’s being put into drugs, where that’s not what they intended, you know, and they’re getting a lethal dose. So having this is going to be great.”

According to Sgt. Burr, fentanyl is sometimes made to look like candy.

“This isn’t something to play with. It’s highly toxic, and it’s very dangerous and people need to understand that,” said Sheriff Thomas. “Unfortunately, we have to tell our kids that, you know, ‘Don’t take candy from a stranger.'”

Gov. Abbott said having Narcan in schools will help save innocent lives.

“We’re, in Amarillo, thankfully, not seeing deaths from it every day. But I know we’re using it and I know we’ve had some incidences lately where it’s been used,” Sgt. Burr added. “We need to be working towards, you know, trying to figure out how we can keep people from dying from it.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is notifying eligible law enforcement offices about the upcoming Narcan distribution and said those offices can request their allotments through the State of Texas Assistance Request Process.