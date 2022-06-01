AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott is requesting that lawmakers from the Texas Legislature convene for special legislative committees coming after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last month.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott sent a letter to both Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the sessions to occur. Abbott said in the letter that he wants the committees to review what things previous legislatures have done and what resources state officials have provided to school districts, to eventually make recommendations to the Legislature and to the state’s executive branch.

The goal is for “meaningful action” to be made on the following topics, the leader reads:

School Safety

Mental Health

Social Media

Police Training

Firearm Safety

“As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence,” Abbott said in the letter. “As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support.”

Abbott said in the letter that he believes it is important to begin this process “immediately,” as the Texas Rangers and the FBI continue their investigation into the shooting in Uvalde. Abbott said that the details of the investigation will be provided to lawmakers as soon as they are available.