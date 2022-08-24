AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that Abbott has appointed an Amarillo resident to Place 3 on the Seventh Court of Appeals.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott has appointed Alex Yarbrough to serve as Place 3 of the Seventh Court of Appeals for a term set to expire at the end of the year. Yarbrough is currently a shareholder at the Underwood Law Firm and previously served as a partner at Riney & Mayfield LLP.

Yarbrough is a member of the State Bar of Texas and serves as the vice president of the Amarillo Area Bar Association. According to the release, he has a bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.