AAMW resumes normal public access after canine distemper outbreak

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare (AAMW) is resuming its normal public access after restricting public access due to a community-wide outbreak of canine distemper, according to the City of Amarillo.

“We have reviewed the most current data on distemper, and we are happy to be able to open the shelter doors to the public once again,” said AAMW Director Victoria Medley. “We will keep some precautions in place, but we will be relaxing most of them.”

The City of Amarillo said, AAMW asks the public to refrain from touching the animals upon visitation, and further explained that canine distemper cannot be passed on to cats or humans.

These are the precaution that the AAMW is enforcing, according to the City of Amarillo:

Appointments for adoptions and intake. AAMW staff will assist those wanting to meet a pet. The public will be restricted from the kennel areas but will be able to view dogs from outside the kennel areas.

Dogs may be adopted. AAMW will be offering adopters the option to return to receive the balance of the booster shots – (for a total of three). Adopters will be given a distemper risks and indicators sheet.

AAMW will remove the “Available On” tags from each dog. Dogs receiving a third shot will get an asterisk after their name to indicate vaccination.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Communications Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov.