A dive into the 13th Texas Congressional District race finances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With just a few days away from Election Day, we are taking a look at campaign finance reports in the race for Texas’ 13th Congressional District.

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Republicans, Ronny Jackson and Josh Winegarner have raised much more than the Democrats at this point.

So far, Winegarner has raised more than $1,073,600. Jackson has raised more than $904,000.

We took a look at the political action committees (PAC) that have donated to both.

According to the FEC, Jackson’s campaign has raised more than half a million dollars in support by PACs, most by just one super PAC.

FEC filings show the “Miles of Greatness Fund” has received more than $200,000 from two Amarillo businessmen. Jerry Hodge, the founder of Maxor National Pharmacy Services, has given Jackson $100,000. Alex Fairly, the CEO of the Fairly Group, has given Jackson $105,000 total, plus $500 from the Fairly Group. Other Amarillo businessmen also contributed to that PAC.

Jackson is the only candidate the PAC has supported.

“People have to look at where this money is coming from and who they’re going to answer to and, you know, I have lots of relationships that are going to help this district in Congress right now. I have relationship with the President, with cabinet secretaries,” Dr. Jackson said. “He has relationships as well. All of his relationships are built on the exchange of money, money that he gave to PACs and organizations over the last 14 years as a lobbyist and money that they gave him. When he gets to Congress, he’s going to have favors to cash in on if he becomes a representative.”

To date, FEC filings show Josh Winegarner’s campaign has raised just more than $242,000 in support by PACS. The highest contribution by PACS was $191,343, which comes from the super PAC “Ag Together.” Filings show that PAC has been given money by mostly by Texas Feedyards, including the highest contributors; $50,000 from Texas Cattle Feeders, which is Winegarner’s employer, and another $50,000 from Preferred Beef Group, LP.

“I think my contributions in large part are from farmers, ranchers, cattle feeders, people in oil and gas business, small business owners, bankers, all people that are part of our community,” Winegarner said. “…Majority of his money is coming from outside of the state and 29% from in the district. So it tells me that I have a lot of District support a lot of people backing backing me in this race and I’m very much appreciate that.”

We also spoke with Amarillo College Political Science Professor, Aaron Faver, about what money in politics could mean in this election.

“…To the general issue of money and politics and what does it mean for this district? You know, this being an agricultural district with lots of I see lots of humility, you know, and in the agricultural community,” Faver said. “I think indicative of the time that, you know, you’re not buying votes—you’re buying influence, and that’s, that’s just life. I think that’s kind of just the game of life and that’s okay.”

On the Democratic side, Greg Sagan has raised more than $12,000 according to FEC filings. Gus Trujillo has no financial information available.

Favor said at this point it is anyone’s ballgame, and he is encouraging everyone to go vote.

Election Day is Tuesday, July 14. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

