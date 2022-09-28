AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive officer.

There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at 7 p.m. Friday — broadcasted on KXAN, on KXAN.com or on the KXAN News app. Nexstar stations throughout Texas will also be broadcasting the event.

KXAN news anchor Britt Moreno will host the debate, which will feature questions from a panel of journalists, including Sally Hernandez of KXAN, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News, and Steve Spriester of KSAT San Antonio.

The debate will take place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

We want to hear your thoughts throughout the Sept. 30 debate. We’ll be monitoring your reaction on Twitter through the hashtag #TXGovDebate.