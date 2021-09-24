2022 National Defense Authorization Act passes, Rep. Jackson reports District 13 benefits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was reported to pass the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday night by the office of Rep. Ronny Jackson. In the wake of its passing, Jackson claimed District 13 is set to benefit from the bill.

“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee and a retired Flag Officer, I understand how critical it is to keep the military ready to fight. The NDAA is the annual piece of legislation that authorizes funding for the entire U.S. Military and keeps us all safe.” said Jackson on the bill, “This legislation is not perfect and contains some provisions I do not agree with, but passing the NDAA was the right thing to do for our service members and national security interests. I will work aggressively with my House and Senate colleagues to improve this bill during the Conference process prior to it becoming law.”

According to Rep. Jackson’s office, the benefits in the bill for the Amarillo area include:

Funding for a new Pantex facility and measures to ensure Pantex “has a central role in any modernization effort regarding America’s nuclear enterprise” into the future.

Language to “the National Nuclear Security Administration accountable for unnecessary delays in management and operation (M&O) contracts” regarding Pantex employment.

Funding for the Army’s pursuit of a Future Vertical Lift program that includes Amarillo’s involvement.

Language that aims to set work for Necelle Improvements in Amarillo.

“Representative Jackson has continually shown strong support for Amarillo’s defense programs and their positive impact on our local economy.” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, “His work here includes full, on-schedule funding for a new facility at Pantex, ensuring employees at Pantex have stability and assurances anytime there is a transition of their M&O contract, and the modernization of rotary aircraft across the Department of Defense. These projects make certain that work is coming to Amarillo now and for years to come. I am grateful to him for ensuring that Amarillo’s contribution to the defense of our great nation is both recognized and secure.”

“We want to thank Congressman Jackson for his continued support of Amarillo by championing for our entire business community, but specifically for some of our largest employers and partners like Pantex and Bell that are not only critical to the panhandle’s workforce, but also the security of the country as a whole.” said Amarillo Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Harrison, “It is through his hard work that we are able to continue to grow and build a successful community for everyone.”