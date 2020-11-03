Election Day in America: You still have time to cast your ballot

It is Election Day in the United States of America and voters across the country are casting their final ballots on the issues that matter most to them.

From mail-in ballots to in-person voting, the coronavirus pandemic has not stopped voters from turning out in numbers to make sure their voices are heard.

For information on how to check voter registration or to see voting locations, click here. We have provided an in-depth guide on how to make sure you can cast your ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

See live coverage of election results tonight on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00. We will also have in-depth live-streamed coverage on this page starting at 6 p.m.

What we are watching:

The Presidential Election:

Tonight, Americans will decide who will be the leader of the country for the next four years: Republican President Donald Trump, or his Democratic challenger, Former Vice President Joe Biden.

U.S Senator – Texas:

All Texans are watching to see who will be representing them in Washington for the next six years.

Democrat MJ Hegar is looking to unseat the incumbent Republican John Cornyn in the race for the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. District 13:

Voters in our area are also paying close attention to the race for who will represent them in the U.S. House District 13.

Republican Candidate Ronny Jackson and Democratic Candidate Gus Trujillo are vying for Rep. the seat that Rep. Mac Thornberry held for the last 25 years.

Rep. Thornberry announced in Sept. 2019 that he would not be seeking re-election.

City of Amarillo Proposition A:

Another election that is being closely watched is back in Amarillo: Proposition A, better known as the $275 million bond that will go towards the Amarillo Civic Center and surrounding projects.

If Proposition A passes, there would be an arena added to the Civic Center, an overhaul of the existing facility, a park area added, city hall will be moved, a new parking garage, and other improvements to the area.

REMINDER: See live coverage of election results tonight on KAMR Local 4 News at 10:00 and Fox 14 News at 9:00. We will also have in-depth live-streamed coverage on this page starting at 6 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: