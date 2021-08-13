2020 Census: How did Amarillo change?

FILE – This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A new report from the Inspection Support Network (ISN) noted that the South is the fastest-growing region of the United States, after stagnating for much of the last century.

In the wake of the 2020 Census, the ISN said that between 2015 and 2020, the Amarillo metropolitan area added 4,105 residents, showing an increase of 1.6% to the total population.

Here’s a summary of the Amarillo data, according to ISN:

Percentage change in population (20,152,020): 1.6%

Total change in population (20,152,020): 4,105

Population 2020: 265,761

Most common origin for recent movers: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

Percentage change in population (20152020): 2.7%

Total change in population (20152020): 8,745,129

Population 2020: 329,484,123

Most common origin for recent movers: N/A

The full analysis and report from ISN:

It’s no secret that America’s most popular cities from a century ago, like New York and Chicago, have actually been shrinking in recent years, but even newer destinations like Los Angeles are also falling from their peak populations. Instead, U.S. residents are flocking to up-and-coming hotspots in the South and West.

A hundred years ago, U.S. Census figures show that 91.3% of the nation lived outside the Western states, but now the West is more populous than both the Midwest and Northeast. Meanwhile, the South is currently the fastest-growing region of the country after stagnating for much of the last century. Census figures for 2020 show the composition of the current U.S. population to be 38.1% in the South, 23.7% in the West, 20.8% in the Midwest, and 17.4% in the Northeast.

More plentiful and higher-quality job opportunities have been among the driving forces for the move south and west. Seattle has been a prime example of the renaissance in tech jobs out west, and Austin’s growth as a new high-tech hub in Texas has earned it the nickname of the “new Silicon Valley.” Outdoor recreational opportunities and more favorable weather have also factored in strongly, as well as lower costs of living.

Even more recently, new migration trends have dispersed residents from traditional western destinations like Los Angeles and San Francisco to other places, particularly neighboring states. Over the last decade, California stands out as a notable exception in the fast-growing West; people are leaving California in droves and heading to Idaho, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona. In fact, 6 of the 10 fastest-growing states benefited most from California residents, according to Census data that identified the most common origin for recent movers.

In the South, the primary beneficiaries of recent growth have been Florida, Texas, and the Carolinas. On the other end of the spectrum, the Midwest has become less popular, led by an exodus from Illinois. Outside of moves to neighboring states, which is by far the most common phenomenon for domestic migration, lots of movers also went from New York to Florida, California to Texas, Florida to Tennessee, and New York to California.

To pinpoint which metropolitan areas across the country are growing the fastest, researchers at Inspection Support Network compiled U.S. Census Bureau statistics from 2015 and 2020, then compared the difference in population. The results are right in line with state-level trends. Idaho has several leading midsize and small metros on the lists, Las Vegas and Phoenix are in the top five, and cities in Florida and Texas are commonplace throughout.

Here are the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the U.S.

The Fastest-Growing Large Metropolitan Areas

15. Salt Lake City, UT

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 6.4%

6.4% Total change in population (2015–2020): 74,663

74,663 Population 2020: 1,240,029

1,240,029 Most common origin for recent movers: Provo-Orem, UT

14. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 7.0%

7.0% Total change in population (2015–2020): 399,179

399,179 Population 2020: 6,087,762

6,087,762 Most common origin for recent movers: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 7.3%

7.3% Total change in population (2015–2020): 483,675

483,675 Population 2020: 7,154,478

7,154,478 Most common origin for recent movers: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

12. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 7.4%

7.4% Total change in population (2015–2020): 276,887

276,887 Population 2020: 4,018,598

4,018,598 Most common origin for recent movers: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 8.6%

8.6% Total change in population (2015–2020): 155,244

155,244 Population 2020: 1,961,232

1,961,232 Most common origin for recent movers: Knoxville, TN

10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 8.7%

8.7% Total change in population (2015–2020): 258,488

258,488 Population 2020: 3,243,963

3,243,963 Most common origin for recent movers: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

9. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 8.9%

8.9% Total change in population (2015–2020): 211,375

211,375 Population 2020: 2,590,732

2,590,732 Most common origin for recent movers: Austin-Round Rock, TX

8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 9.3%

9.3% Total change in population (2015–2020): 651,816

651,816 Population 2020: 7,694,138

7,694,138 Most common origin for recent movers: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

7. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 9.6%

9.6% Total change in population (2015–2020): 234,770

234,770 Population 2020: 2,684,276

2,684,276 Most common origin for recent movers: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

6. Jacksonville, FL

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 9.8%

9.8% Total change in population (2015–2020): 142,273

142,273 Population 2020: 1,587,892

1,587,892 Most common origin for recent movers: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 10.4%

10.4% Total change in population (2015–2020): 218,131

218,131 Population 2020: 2,315,963

2,315,963 Most common origin for recent movers: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 10.5%

10.5% Total change in population (2015–2020): 249,797

249,797 Population 2020: 2,639,374

2,639,374 Most common origin for recent movers: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

3. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 10.5%

10.5% Total change in population (2015–2020): 479,564

479,564 Population 2020: 5,059,909

5,059,909 Most common origin for recent movers: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

2. Raleigh, NC

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 11.7%

11.7% Total change in population (2015–2020): 148,708

148,708 Population 2020: 1,420,376

1,420,376 Most common origin for recent movers: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

1. Austin-Round Rock, TX

Percentage change in population (2015–2020): 14.6%

14.6% Total change in population (2015–2020): 292,489

292,489 Population 2020: 2,295,303

2,295,303 Most common origin for recent movers: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Methodology & Detailed Findings

Data on population for 2015 and 2020 as well as migration patterns across metropolitan areas are from the U.S. Census Bureau. To identify which locations are the fastest growing, researchers calculated the percentage change in population between 2015 and 2020. The most common origin for recent movers is the metropolitan area or state with the largest absolute number of movers using the most recent migration data available. For metropolitan areas, this covers 2014–2018; for states, this is for 2018–2019.

All metropolitan areas from the U.S. Census with at least 100,000 people were included in the analysis. Additionally, to improve relevance, metropolitan areas were grouped into cohorts based on population size: small (100,000–349,999), midsize (350,000–999,999), and large (1,000,000 or more).