WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Friday, two more members of the Munn family have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kayli and Kristi Munn both pleaded guilty to one count of “Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” the court documents read. With this charge comes a maximum sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of not more than five years and a fine of not more than $5,000. Both Munns also have an obligation to pay a $500 restitution to the Architect of the Capitol as part of the approximate $1,495,326.55 worth of damage to the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

This comes after Joshua Munn pleaded guilty to one count of “Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds; Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building,” during a remote plea agreement hearing hosted on April 28. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Kayli, Kristi and Joshua Munn, along with Thomas and Dawn Munn, were shown to have traveled to Washington D.C. from Borger, entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Documents for both Kayli and Kristi Munn detail where members of the family were in the U.S. Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021. The documents also included posts and texts regarding the events of that day, including a text sent by Kayli Munn to a third sister saying, “Holy s— we were inside the f—— capitol!” According to a post made on Kristi Munn’s Facebook page, she said “We were in the capital [sic] !!… Just keep that bit of info on the DL for right now.”

“(Defendants) knew at the time (they) entered the U.S. Capitol Building with (their) family that (they) did not have permission to enter the building,” the documents read. “(The defendants) paraded, demonstrated or picketed within the U.S. Capitol building with (their) family.”

Kristi and Kayli Munn are scheduled to appear in person for a sentencing hearing at 10:30 a.m. on August 18 in Washington D.C. According to court documents, Thomas and Dawn Munn are scheduled to have their plea agreement hearings next week.