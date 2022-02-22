AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, 10 playgrounds at parks throughout the city of Amarillo will be receiving an upgrade.

During the consent agenda portion of Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved the funds to replace the playground equipment at 10 parks throughout the city, totaling more than $1.46 million. The parks impacted include:

Benton Park: $149,969,76;

El Alamo Park: $153,573;

Glenwood Park: $152,247.25;

Hines Memorial Park: $144,359.35;

Mary Hazelrigg Park: $149,964.38;

Pleasant Valley Park: $136,067.66;

Sanborn Park: $129,450.21;

Southeast Park: $145,176.52;

Stephen F. Austin Park: $148,198.75;

Will Rogers Park: $155,801

Michael Kashuba, the director of the city of Amarillo’s parks and recreation department, told MyHighPlains.com after Tuesday’s meeting that three of the playgrounds were paid for through allocated funds of the American Rescue Plan Act the city of Amarillo was allotted. The seven others were funded through the increased department funding approved by the City Council during the last budget cycle.

Improvements to playground equipment, as well as other existing structures, was something that Kashuba heard from the community about through the department’s recent master plan process, he said.

“Obviously, a lot of our playground equipment is really starting to age so we’re excited to go in and make those replacements,” Kashuba said. “When we did our Parks Master Plan, one of the things our community said loud and clear was fix what you’ve got. So, that’s what we are doing today… We are taking some of those older assets that need to be replaced and council has approved the funding for us to start replacing those playgrounds.”

Kashuba said the timeline for the various playground improvements depends on the vendors, stressing that officials will work as quickly as possible to install this equipment. There will be signs in front of the impacted playgrounds in the near future.

After these improvements are made, Kashuba said the focus will turn to other assets throughout the department.

“We are going to keep looking at the rest of our assets, trying to figure out what we are going to start working on next, whether that’s benches, restrooms, trash cans, lighting,” Kashuba said. “We are going to continue to work our business plan and start looking at what we replace next.”