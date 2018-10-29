CruzToVictory bus tour to visit Amarillo October 31st

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is on his statewide #CruzToVictory bus tour, where he is traveling across the state, energizing Texas voters and driving them to the polls during early voting and on Election Day.

Sen. Cruz will be in Amarillo on October 31st from 7:15 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. at Piehl Barn, 900 FM 2381 Bushland.

Sen. Cruz will then make a stop on November 1st in Pampa from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the MK Brown Civic Center Heritage Room at 1100 W. Coronado Drive.

Later that day, the bus stop will be in Childress at the 501 Winery at 109 Avenue E Northwest from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.