You probably don’t have a food allergy

More than ten percent of adults in the United States have a food allergy and double that amount believe they do.

Researchers surveyed more than 40,000 U.S. adults, finding nineteen percent of those surveyed thought they had a food allergy but when investigators dug into people’s symptoms they found slightly more than ten percent had signs of a true allergy.

Experts say the findings highlight two important facts.

First, food allergies are common among U.S. adults and second, many mistakenly believe they have one.

Doctors say people with true allergies have an immune system reaction against proteins in particular food and they believe many people confuse allergies with food intolerance.

Blood or skin tests are the only ways to determine if you suffer from a true allergy.

Not eating something because it makes you “feel” bad will not give an accurate result.

The findings appear online in “JAMA Network Open.”