You could win your own avocado grove for free

In honor of National Avocado Day, Chosen Foods is giving away a free avocado farm. For a chance to win, just join the company's email list and follow them on social media.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’ve ever wanted to be an avocado farmer, you now have a chance to make your dreams come true.

In honor of National Avocado Day Wednesday, Chosen Foods is giving away a free avocado grove.

One lucky person will get their own avocado farm nestled in the heart of Jalisco, Mexico.

The only catch?

You are responsible for maintaining the land and providing your own transportation.

If running an avocado empire doesn’t sound appealing, you can opt for a cash prize of $5,000 instead.

You have until the end of National Avocado Day to enter to win.

Just visit avocado-empire-dot-com and follow the instructions to apply.