You can view some street art at the HOODOO Mural Festival

Come out to Downtown Amarillo to experience some street art at the HOODOO Mural Festival. The Center City of Amarillo will be taking over 411 S. Filmore St in Downtown Amarillo as artists from across the country will create an outdoor public art gallery that features Amarillo in a vibrant and unique way.

The festival this year will feature 4 artists on 4 walls downtown. Painting will begin on September 15th and the grand reveal will be on Saturday, September 21 at 411 S. Fillmore St. from 4:11 pm to 7:26 pm. There will also be food trucks, bar tents, a VIP section, and live and interactive art.

The after-party will be at Crush Wine Bar on Polk St.