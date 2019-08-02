You can try craft beers from around Amarillo this weekend at Beer Fest

Beer Fest 2019 is this weekend and we sit down with Jason Boyett from the Hey Amarillo Podcast to talk about how you can try beers from breweries around Amarillo.

The first-ever Hey Amarillo Beer Festival will highlight local craft beer this Saturday, August 3rd, from 5 to 11:30 p.m. At Starlight Ranch Event Center, 1415 Sunrise Drive.

Hosted by the Hey Amarillo podcast, this festival showcases Amarillo Breweries—including Pondaseta Brewing co., Six Car Pub & Brewery, Long Wood Spoon Brewing and The Big Texan Brewery—along with Lubbock breweries and craft beer lines from across the state of Texas.

“In recent years, Amarillo has seen a surge of interest in craft beer, with several new breweries and brewpubs opening across the city,” says Jason Boyett, host and creator of the Hey Amarillo podcast and sponsor of the event. “We want to call attention to those businesses. We hope this event is a way for them to connect with Amarillo’s craft beer fans and for beer drinkers to sample some amazing local beer.”

The afternoon and evening event begins with tastings from participating breweries, from 5 to 8 p.m. Local food trucks will be present. Awards will be given out for a variety of beer styles, as well as fan-favorite votes for the best beer and best local brewery. The event concludes with a full concert featuring Fastlane, an Eagles tribute band, with Amarillo duo Fine & Dandy opening at 8:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $30 (plus fees). VIP tickets are $55 (plus fees) and include a private VIP entrance, private VIP bar with select craft beer options, a VIP viewing area for the show and more. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/amarillobeerfest.