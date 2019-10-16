You can now enroll in a school for influencers

An Italian online university is offering a three year course on social media influencing.

(FOX NEWS) — Having a hard time getting your Instagram following up to influencer status?

There’s now a college course that can help.

An Italian online university, “e-campus”, is now teaching a program on social media influencing.

The three-year program is said to help Instagrammers hone in on the technical skills needed to become an influence on the platform including technical skills.

The online university with more than 30,000 students knows about the power of social media with soccer star, Cristiano Ronaldo featured as one of their promoters.

If you’re looking for Kylie Jenner level fame and fortune, and you speak italian this might be the college program for you.