You can now buy a Blockbuster board game

Are you still mourning the loss of Blockbuster?

Good news you can step back into the beloved video rental store with a new board game.

British company Big Potato games introducing the “Blockbuster Party Game”.

It’s a combination of fast-paced movie trivia and a bit of charades.

Players make their way around a board modeled after the retired chain’s parking lot.

The first team to collect one movie from eight different genres wins.

Even the game’s packaging is packed with 90s nostalgia; it comes in the familiar plastic VHS case that we all know and love.

You can find the game for about $20 at Target or, if you really want to relive those glory days, you can travel to Bend, Oregon to visit the last remaining Blockbuster store in the world. 

