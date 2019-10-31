Yogurt and high fiber diet may lower the risk of lung cancer

Maintaining a diet rich in fiber and yogurt daily may lower your risk of lung cancer

(FOX NEWS) — Maintaining a diet rich in fiber and yogurt daily may lower your risk of lung cancer that’s according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Oncology.

The study looked at at over one million people worldwide and how the amount of fiber and yogurt they ate impacted their cancer risk.

Researchers found that people who consumed about one tub of yogurt daily reduced their risk of lung cancer by 20 percent compared to those who did not eat yogurt.

Participants who had an overall high-fiber diet lowered their risk of the deadly disease by about 15 percent.

The finding shows folks who did both reduced their lung cancer by 33 percent.

Health experts credit prebiotic and probiotic properties for the positive results.

However, it remains unclear what type of fiber or yogurt were taken into account.