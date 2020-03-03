Yoga returns to the Arnot Art Museum

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With all of this talk about the Coronavirus, it’s good to learn a few more ways to take preventative measures, other than washing your hands.

Yoga is a relaxing form of exercise that strengthens your muscles, increases flexibility, and improves mental health through meditative qualities.

The Arnot Art Museum is bringing back yoga with the instructor, Jessica Janowsky.

“The key to being healthy and living a long time is spinal health. You’re moving and twisting, which we are doing a lot of twisting and rotational twists in yoga, ” said Janowsky.

The Arnot Art Museum will be hosting yoga classes every Saturday during March. This Saturday, March 7th, the class is free from 11 a.m. to noon.

After March 7th, the classes will be $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members.