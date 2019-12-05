Yesterday’s multiple structure fire causes $40k in damage; officials still investigating cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has released more details on yesterday’s multiple structure fire in southeast Amarillo.

AFD said they were called to the area of 32nd and Grand around 12:17 p.m. on a possible structure fire.

Officials said when units arrived, they found a two-story outbuilding on fire on the 3100 block of S. Apache, which had spread to the main home and an adjacent detached garage behind the home.

Fire crews said they pulled one person from the home who was unable to leave without help. Officials said the person was not injured.

Due to the size of the fire and the number of structures involved, AFD upgraded the fire to a second-alarm, and eventually to a third-alarm.

Crews were able to prevent the fire to any other homes.

The fire was brought Under Control by 3:40 p.m.

Damage to the three structures has been estimated at $40,000.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene, however, they were unable to start the investigation into the cause of the fire until this morning, where they continue to investigate.

AFD told us they did receive reports that several pets may have been lost in the fire but they are unable to confirm that information.

