Yellow City Sounds Live: Snaps for Sinners

Snaps for Sinners is launching this year’s Yellow City Sounds Live concert series. Snaps for Sinners is a nationally touring California trio that prides itself on its sassy blending of music and cultures. With influences ranging from traditional jazz to folk-punk to country, Snaps for Sinners is dedicated to creating an all-inclusive experience through the blending of multicultural arts.

The concert is on Thursday, June 27 in the Panhandle PBS studios, 2408 S. Jackson St. The concert is a joint production of Panhandle PBS and Amarillo College’s FM90. It’s the first concert in the studio since 2018 and will feature the unveiling of Panhandle PBS’s new set.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 for priority seating. Space is limited, and currently, tickets are sold out. To be put on a waiting list, call 806-371-5479.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and those with priority seating will have their choice of seats in a reserved section. No late seating is permitted because the show is being streamed live on FM90 and on Panhandle PBS’s Facebook page.

The Yellow City Sounds Live concert series offers intimate performances by a range of musical performers.

Support for this concert was provided by the Gilliland Family Foundation, Gary and Stephanie Nielsen, Reed Beverage and Hampton Inn — Amarillo West.

For information, call 806-371-5224 or visit panhandlepbs.org.