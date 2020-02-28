Xcel Energy to relocate southeast Amarillo transmission line damaged in 2019 storm

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy will begin work the second week of March to relocate a high-voltage transmission line that currently runs through two city golf courses in southeast Amarillo.

A wooden structure supporting the 115-kilovolt transmission line was damaged in a June 2019 storm, and the line has been de-energized while Xcel Energy worked on a plan to relocate 1.2 miles of the line to the western edge of the Comanche Trail and Arrowhead municipal golf courses.

Work to remove the damaged line segment from the golf courses and rebuild it to the west of the current right of way will not affect service to customers in that part of the city.

The transmission line predates the development of the golf courses and their water features, which surround three of the line structures the year around. Once completed, the line will no longer cross the golf courses and all structures will be on dry land.

Steel monopoles will replace the wooden H-frame structures on the relocated segment. Once completed, the line will improve the reliability and capacity of the grid in southeast Amarillo. Total cost of the relocation will be just over $1 million.

The city’s transmission lines move electricity from power sources to neighborhoods where the voltage is lowered in substations before power moves onto the neighborhood distribution system. Amarillo’s transmission network has redundancies built in that keep customers in service even when one segment is damaged or placed out of service.