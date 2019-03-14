Xcel Energy Reporting More Than 22,000 Customers without Power in Texas Panhandle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - As of 3 p.m., Xcel Energy is reporting almost 40,000 customers without power across Texas and New Mexico.

According to Xcel, more than 22,000 of those numbers are in the Texas Panhandle. That includes Canadian, Vega, and Cactus.

Xcel said there have been ports of poles and wires down across the region. Currently, they said there are restoration efforts underway at close to 850 locations.

Xcel told us customers should assume a downed line is energized and stay away. Damage and outages can be reported by calling 1-800-895-1999, at xcelenergy.com or the Xcel Energy customer app for mobile devices.