Xcel Energy names Amarillo man as southwest director of Strategic Planning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jarred Cooley, of Amarillo, is the new Xcel Energy’s director of Strategic Planning, the company said. His nomination will be effective on Oct. 18.

Cooley has served as Xcel’s manager of Transmission Planning for the Texas-New Mexico region for the past three years. In the new role, he will represent the company’s Texas-New Mexico system at meetings with Southwest Power Pool stakeholders by promoting strategic direction across groups. He will also be responsible for identifying policy problems, help facilitate solutions development, and communicate with customers and staff on how to solve those problems.

“Jarred has demonstrated strong leadership skills in his Transmission Planning role, designing and

assessing service and grid reliability to meet the needs of customers well into the future,” said David

Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas. “He’s also been a strong proponent for customers

when interacting with the Southwest Power Pool.”

Cooley was born in Beloit, Wis., and began his career with Xcel as an intern at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant in Red Wing, Minn., and at Xcel’s Transmission Planning department in Minneapolis. He received his electrical engineering bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2010. Cooley was first hired by Xcel upon graduation as an entry-level engineer. He relocated to Amarillo in 2018 after accepting the manager of Transmission Planning for Texas and New Mexico position.