Xcel Energy’s annual Lineman’s Rodeo was held on Friday at the Xcel Energy Amarillo Technical Center.

The rodeo is actually a competition of lineman skills that involve Xcel Energy linemen from Texas, New Mexico and Colorado competing against one another in different events.

Some events that took place were pole climbing, safety, and line repair skills.

The top Texas and New Mexico teams and individuals from this event advance to an international competition held in the fall near Kansas City.