Xcel Energy helps Cal Farley's kids dream big

AMARILLO, Texas

When Cal Farley started Boys Ranch northwest of Amarillo in 1939, he dreamed of giving at-risk kids “a shirttail to hang onto” in a ranch-like setting where they could build the confidence to succeed in life while gaining an education that could lead to meaningful work.

Almost 80 years later, Farley’s focus on hands-on learning has been expanded into the Cal Farley’s Experiential Learning Program, an educational enrichment initiative for both boys and girls that matches the interests of Cal Farley’s kids with real-world learning experiences from rocketry to retail. And with funding from the Xcel Energy Foundation, more than 130 children and youth served by Cal Farley’s now have access to cutting-edge new tools that help teachers inspire kids to dream big.

“The Cal Farley’s Experiential Learning Program is exactly the type of effort we like to fund with our education grants because it shows young men and women the real-world application of what they’re learning in classrooms,” said Terry Price, senior foundation representative with the Xcel Energy Foundation in Amarillo. “This experience is valuable in motivating students to continue their education and pursue meaningful careers.”



The Xcel Energy Foundation has provided multiple grants over the past several years to Cal Farley’s, most recently supporting the purchase of a 3D printer used in the technology lab. Past grants have also benefitted Cal Farley’s robotics program, providing students opportunities to learn programming while imagining useful machines such as a robot that welcomes visitors to Boys Ranch and performs a tai chi routine just for the fun of it.

“What people don’t realize is our normal day in this shop is some other school’s amazing,” said instructor Barré Wheatley, who oversees technical training in Cal Farley’s technology center, a standalone building that features a lab filled with rockets, robots and other high-tech creations of students.

Wheatley said the high-tech tools his students use are rarely found in other area schools, but the problem-solving skills the Experiential Learning Program teaches are equally, if not more, beneficial.

More than 20 courses comprise the program, including studies in agriculture, automotive technology, equine science, engineering, culinary skills and more. The courses are led by dedicated staffers who have the professional knowledge to provide students with the real-world skills to succeed in their chosen careers.

Jacob Dotson, a 15-year-old sophomore at Boys Ranch High School, said he initially thought of studying to be a paleontologist. But through his experiences at Boys Ranch, he realized he’s good with animals and became interested in zoology. After spending time in the technology program, he’s now dreaming of combining his interest in animals with his knack for computer-aided design so he can specialize in animal prosthetics.

“But it’s always good to have options just in case zoology doesn’t work out,” Dotson said.

Dotson and his fellow students can be assured of a head start in their pursuit of a career because participants in Cal Farley’s Experiential Learning Program receive certifications that reflect their achievements in their chosen areas of study.

“These industry certifications prove valuable both as a tangible symbol of their accomplishment, and make our young people more desirable to post-secondary educational programs or potential employers after they leave Cal Farley’s,” said Keely Miller, director of the Cal Farley’s Experiential Learning Program.

Xcel Energy’s interest in funding programs such as the Cal Farley’s Experiential Learning Program is based on the reality that the economic future of the communities the company serves relies on educational systems and programs that produce a quality workforce for tomorrow. The Xcel Energy Foundation is specifically interested in programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities that demonstrate the linkages between math and science, real-world applications, and future careers. The Foundation also favors programs that increase the number of students entering and completing post-secondary education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines, and hopefully pursuing careers in those fields of interest.

