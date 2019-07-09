Xcel Energy grants $167,700 to local nonprofits

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Xcel Energy Foundation provided $167,700 in grant funding to 31 Texas nonprofits in the Panhandle area on Tuesday, July 9.

Xcel Energy stated the funding will go towards boosting education and economic sustainability.

“Our company’s success is directly impacted by how successful our communities are in educating our young people, creating jobs, improving quality of life and making sure no one is left behind in our

progress,” David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy, said.

The education grants are aimed at assisting educational systems and programs that focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, also known as STEM.

Groups who have received funding have developed programs that provide hands-on learning opportunities that demonstrate how math and science can be used in everyday scenarios and future careers.

“We are served by nonprofits that are very adept at addressing the needs of our communities, and they’ve made some amazing progress in recent years. By supporting their work with our grants, we are investing in the well-being of the communities where we also live and work,” Hudson stated.