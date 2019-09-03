Xcel Energy customers will receive refunds this month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During the next two months, your electric bill will be a little less than what you are used to seeing.

Xcel Energy will begin giving credits to their customers after announcing a $16 million fuel cost refund back in June.

They are giving refunds thanks to lower costs of natural gas used to fuel power plant and the addition of the hale wind project.

All Xcel Energy customers will receive refunds. Depending on billing cycles, some will be prorated over a two month period.

Residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours a month will receive a total credit of $14.53.

In addition to the one-time refund, Xcel said they reduced the fuel cost factor on customer bills on July 1.