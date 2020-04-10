Xcel Energy adapting to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Xcel Energy, along with many other organizations, has had to undergo many changes in order to adapt to this current pandemic.

We spoke with Senior Media Relations Representative Wes Reeves on how exactly Xcel Energy has been able to handle this. Reeves said, “We’ve made some key changes….for one our service people, linemen, those folks are actually dispatching from their homes so they’re not staying around in the service center.”

Reeves also illustrates that this time hasn’t been easy as far as adaptations go, but Xcel Energy has actually had Pandemic Response Training over the last several years so they feel somewhat more prepared than not.

Xcel Energy’s call center is also centered in the Amarillo area so there were concerns initially on how to tackle this adjustment, but Reeves said they have been able to do so quickly and efficiently.

Reeves goes on to say that although there have been slight issues with the adjustment of call center workers, they have been able to adjust and move forward as a good portion of call center workers were already set up to work from home, just the quick timeline presented a few issues. Reeves said Xcel Energy is dedicated to their employees’ and customer’s safety, as they are an essential business and they must operate during this time they are taking the necessary amount of precautions while doing so.

Reeves also illustrates that Xcel Energy, in addition to leaving power on for customers during this time regardless of outstanding bills, is working with customers to create a payment plan that is reasonable for them.

Xcel Energy has also attained new wind energy resources and the decrease in natural gas costs has allowed them to have lower bill totals and even a chance for a partial refund for certain customers. Eligible customers for this refund are customers that use up to 1000 Kilowatt-hours a month or more and on average this partial refund will be about $35.

Reeves also said their partnerships are important as always during this time. Xcel Energy has been able to make donations to local businesses to assist with this difficult time. Xcel Energy is, as always, matching their employees’ donations as well but in this time, they’ve decided to up the ante. Instead of matching donations 1 for 1, they are now doubling their donations per employee donation to 2 to 1.

As we continue through this pandemic, Reeves would like to reiterate that customers should always reach out to Xcel Energy, if you need to restructure a payment plan. During this time, monthly energy payments should be lower than usual as well. You can also go to their website for more programs or details at xcelenergy.com.

