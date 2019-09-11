Wyoming man in custody after leading Sherman County Deputy on high-speed chase

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Wyoming man is in custody after allegedly leading a deputy on a high-speed chase in Sherman County.

Charles Leroy McMacken, 36, is facing a charge of Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.

It happened just after 3 p.m. today.

According to the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, a red car driving at a high rate of speed on US 287 was reported to Sherman County Dispatch.

A deputy said they saw the vehicle south of Stratford and tried to stop it, but the vehicle refused to stop.

Officials said the suspect was driving at speeds over 120 miles per hour and tried to lose the deputy on back roads, but was stopped by a locked ranch gate.

McMacken was taken into custody and booked into the Sherman County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.