WW2 era hanger catches fire at Dalhart Municipal Airport

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Dalhart Municipal Airport that destroyed a World War 2 era hangar.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the airport at 3:15 Friday morning.

Upon arrival, units found a hanger and few buildings with equipment fully involved and grass fires from embers around the airport.

Volunteer firefighters are still on scene and taking care of hotspots.

Images courtesy Dalhart Volunteer Fire Dept

Dalhart responded along with, Hartley fire, Channing fire, Texline fire, PD, Hartley S.O., Excel, WTG and AMR