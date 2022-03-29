CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s software engineering program ranks No. 30 on the list of most affordable software engineering programs in the nation, according to University Headquarters. University Headquarters has published more than 150 degree guides along with 100 plus college reviews.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the employment of software developers are expected to grow 22 % from 2019 to 2029.

“Our software engineering students tackle real-world problems from diverse disciplines and provide computational solutions that advance the next generation of technologies,” said Vinitha Subburaj, associate dean of the engineering department. “This ranking shows that we provide quality education at an affordable price, keeping our students’ futures firmly in mind.”

Software engineers can create their own apps or programs that can be used in a variety of business, research and other fields.

Career paths can include:

Database management

Network systems

Computer systems

Management

Security

Web development

For more information on the most affordable software engineering rankings visit here.