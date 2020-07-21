WT’s free COVID tests for students, staff will feature ‘rapid’ results with 80% accuracy

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting Friday, July 24, West Texas A&M University will be offering COVID-19 testing to students, faculty, and staff on an appointment basis.

West Texas A&M Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations, Dr. Todd Rasberry said the school is “encouraging everyone to follow the simple protocols on our campus to follow the simple protocols for controlling the spread of the virus.”

One of those protocols at WT is getting tested for the virus if you feel symptomatic.

“If a student or a faculty or staff person feels that they have potential symptoms or they have been immediately exposed, we’re asking them to contact the student health services office here on the campus,” Rasberry explained. “They will work with them and go through a list of questions and determine what the next step is for being tested.”

Dr. Rasberry said not only do the free tests have an 80% accuracy, but students and staff can also expect rapid results. This helps contain a potential spread on campus.

“The Texas A&M University System has partnered with a company in California, called Curative, that has developed a test for the COVID-19 virus that we have contracted to get results as quick as 30 hours after the test,” Rasberry said. “Tests are taken, they’re shipped overnight to the facility in California, and back in 30 hours.”

Danielle Williams plans to take in-person classes this upcoming semester and said the free testing makes her feel at ease about her return to campus.

“I do think it adds an extra safety net. I’m really happy that they’re doing all these precaution and procedures to do the best they can to prioritize the students’ safety on campus,” Williams said.

The testing is free for students. The school has made arrangements for staff and faculty’s healthcare plans to cover the cost of testing with their primary care physicians.

More from MyHighPlains.com: