WT’s Forensics Team finishes in top 5 in TIFA state tournament

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M announced the WT speech team continued a dominating year after finishing strong in the Texas Intercollegiate Forensic Association state tournament.

WT competed against 16 other teams in the TIFA state tournament and finished second overall in sweepstakes. Several team members finished in the Top 5 individually, WT said.

According to a press release, Tearanee Lockhart of Amarillo placed second in programmed oral interpretation, Alejandro Mata of Hereford placed fourth, and Caitlin Bartz of Canyon placed third.

Mata, WT said, won the state novice championship in programmed oral interpretation and second in prose interpretation. Lockhart placed sixth in dramatic interpretation and seventh in prose interpretation.

Adrian Trevino of Andrews placed fifth in persuasive speaking, WT reports.

“It was huge!” said Coach Connie McKee. “Sixty-five teams from everywhere.”

WT says the speech team’s strong finish comes in the wake of another great display the prior week at Webster University’s Gorlok tournament. Lockhart and Mata placed fourth in duo improvisation, and Lockhart placed fifth in programmed oral interpretation.

WT announced Mata also made quarterfinals in novice International Public Debate Association (IPDA) and Josiah Kinsky of Canyon placed second in IPDA.