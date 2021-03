CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M College of Engineering said they are hosting an “EGG Drop” competition between noon and 1:30 p.m., Thursday, March 25.

Teams will take turns dropping their eggs and hoping they do not break on the west lawn of the Engineering and Computer Science building, WT said.

If you are interested, register your team at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4eaca82aa2f5c70-eggdrop.