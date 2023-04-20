CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The last concert in the Harrington String Quartet’s season will serve as a collaboration between the quartet’s music and West Texas A&M University’s political science department.

According to a news release from the university, the quartet’s “Synergy in G” season will end later this month in a collaboration with Dave Rausch, the university’s Teel Bivins Professor of Political Science, in two events that are expected to explore the harmony between political science and music.

Officials said Rausch and the quartet will speak as part of a free lecture at 7:30 p.m. on April 26 at the Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall on the university’s Canyon campus. The quartet will then perform works by Beethoven and Price during a performance at 7:30 p.m. on April 28 in the recital hall. Officials said that tickets for the public are $20 and free for WT faculty, staff and students with a Buff Gold Card.

“Interpreting documents is a skill that scholars and musicians share in the daily pursuits of their professions,” said Rossitza Goza, the quartet’s first violinist and Harrington Lecturer in Violin in WT’s School of Music. “The physical score of a piece of music is its constitution, and through this collaboration, we’ll have the opportunity to highlight the analogies and contrasts between reading a musical constitution and a political one.”

The release said that the events will explore similarities between musical interpretation and constitutional interpretation.

“Since I’m not as familiar with music interpretation – i.e., I know what I like – I will look at the numerous ways lawyers, legal scholars and judges interpret the Constitution,” Rausch said. “For simplicity’s sake, I will focus on the United States Constitution. We also will look at what the audience believes is the most appropriate way to interpret the Constitution.”

For tickets, visit the Show Tix 4 U website, visit the School of Music’s office or purchase them at the door. For more information, call 806-651-2840.