AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University provides nursing students with a hands-on experience of living in poverty with the nursing school’s ‘Poverty Simulation’. A few nursing school graduates discussed how the simulation has helped them in the real world.

“So, about a year ago, we did the senior one poverty simulation. I learned a lot about the resources that we have for the community. But also, if you don’t have the transportation, the time in your day, because you’re working,” said nursing school graduate Elena Chapman. “Or you just simply don’t have the resources or sources yourself to get to them. It’s really hard to access them. So even though you have the resources, it’s the access that where people run into the problems with.”

Chapman currently works as a pediatric nurse for Northwest Texas Hospital. She said that when working with children and families she is reminded by the simulation that the burden affects not only the parents but the entire family.

Another nursing school graduate Alyssa Davis said that being part of the ‘Poverty Simulation’ opened her eyes to many different situations.

“I would say even if you don’t see it now. You will, I have patients that have gone through what you may have gone through or may not have gone through. So, even if you don’t think I will ever see a patient like this. Or no one that I have come in contact within clinics have had this type of situation,” said Davis. “You will as a nurse. It may two years later it may be two weeks later, but you will have that type of patient and you will need to know what to do.”

Davis is currently a labor and delivery nurse at BSA Hospital and said the simulation has made her realize all of the resources available in Amarillo.

“Now especially in labor and delivery, we get so many types of patients. Some that come from completely normal circumstances, some that come from domestic violence. They come from homeless situations. The knowledge that I have, especially about the resources we have now I can start that conversation with my patients about,” said Davis. “Hey, this is what is available to you. Do you have what you need? And if not, how can I get you in contact with those resources.

Hannah North, a WTAMU nursing graduate, said that her situation in the simulation is actually similar to an experience one of her current patients is experiencing.

“I had a patient come in not too long ago and she was like I had money stolen. I had this, I had this. I was like let’s settle down your stresses before we get into your health. Just come down and look at the bigger picture of where you are at and what’s going on,” said North. “I do think that my situation actually came to life, and it really helped me to come help my patient.”

North is currently a labor and delivery nurse at Northwest Hospital, she said that the simulation has allowed her to be more aware when working with patients. She goes on to say that a few of her patients had concerns including being pregnant and the simulation has allowed her to better understand their needs.