WTAMU named safest campus in Texas, in top 10 of nation, study says

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A national security association has ranked West Texas A&M University among the Top 10 safest campuses in the country and number one in Texas.

Your Local Security examined data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Campus Safety and Security and the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Report to determine its 2020 rankings. WT is the only school in Texas to make the list.

“Personal safety is of utmost importance at all times, but especially during the current circumstances,” said WT President Dr. Walter Wendler. “I am proud of the University Police Department and the City of Canyon for keeping our community safe. This recognition certifies that WT is a safe home for students, and we will continue to keep it that way.”

Check here for the full list.

