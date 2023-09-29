CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with West Texas A&M University, its meat judging team was named reserve champion at a national competition. The team scored highly across the board at the Eastern National Merit Meat Judging Contest hosted by Cargill in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.

Officials with WTAMU added that the team ranked first in beef grading, second in pork judging, third in beef judging, fourth in specs and fifth placings. Officials added that meat judging programs are the most effective tool for recruitment and development of future meat science technologists.

“This team has dedicated countless hours of time for practice, and each of them has exhibited exceptional work ethic and determination,” said coach Megan Eckhardt. “Meat judging has provided for these students a new lens on another important aspect of our agricultural industry.”

According to an official with WTAMU, the team was the highest-ranked team among Texas universities that competed on Sept. 23. Texas universities that also competed included Texas Tech University, Texas A&M University and Angelo State University.