WTAMU launches global WiFi network

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—West Texas A&M University students studying abroad in Copenhagen this summer helped to build a secure WiFi network with global access. Now, when traveling, students can log in securely with no trouble.

WTAMU has rolled out eduroam, which allows students and faculty to safely access the WiFi network in another state or even another country.

“So, if you’re at a university in Copenhagen in Denmark, you can connect to their network and use your credentials at your home institution to connect to their network,” said James Webb, computer information systems CIO. “So, it gives you a really good wireless connection that’s secure while you’re away from home.”

WT said eduroam gives students a significant advantage and convenience when visiting other universities.

“What eduroam is doing is collating or making available the authentication processes across the two institutions, so they do that through sort of a middle man network and that’s where eduroam comes in,” said Jeffry Babb, Professor of Computer Information Systems.

Babb said eduroam will also make it easier to work with other institutions and create new possibilities abroad.

“For someone like myself, it’s meaningful because I can go and operate as a guest at other universities and I have full access to the network resources I enjoy at home,” Babb added.

The network can be accessed at any institution which is a member of Internet2, a technology and higher education non-profit organization which provides eduroam.

“So every university in the A&M system, most universities in the United States and Europe,” said Webb.

The Texas A&M University System joins institutions like Texas Tech University and the University of Texas in using eduroam.

According to WTAMU, the eduroam wireless network is based on the most secure encryption and authentication standards.

WTAMU is also working eduroam to provide wireless services at the new football stadium and across campus.