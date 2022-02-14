CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an update on the West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) Foundation, the college announced that 20 faculty members were awarded more than $70,000 in aid for projects.
Assistant Vice President for Leadership Gifts Lesly Bosch Annen said that the foundation annually awards grants of up to $5,000 to help with professional development activities or projects.
“Traditionally, these grants have supported professional development and presentations at conferences,” Annen said, “but as WT continues to further its standing as a regional research university, we wanted to expand the scope of these grants to better aid our faculty members in reaching their goals.”
According to the university’s announcement, the spring 2022 grant cycle will help fund projects including the ongoing Rural Mural Project from WTAMU’s Department of Art, Theatre, and Dance; research into labor market issues among rural educators; the purchase of an electric kiln for large-scale ceramic sculptures; a project aiming to make sharing information technology easier among WTAMU community members.
“Whether faculty members are developing a current line of research or investigating an emerging topic, our students indirectly benefit from the knowledge and experience faculty bring to the classroom by engaging in development opportunities,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “The WTAMU Foundation grants are an essential resource to our faculty as they participate in activities that support a world-class educational experience.”
The university listed a few of its faculty members among those receiving grants, including:
- College of Education and Social Sciences
- Dr. Laura Bell
- Dr. Minseok Yang
- Dr. Areen Omary
- Dr. Beth Garcia
- Sylvia Nugent
- Sybil B. Harrington College of FIne Arts and Humanities
- Jon Revett
- Doris Alexander
- Misty Gamble
- Dr. Kimberly Hieb
- Dr. Tim Bowman
- Dr. Sarah Rushing
- Dr. John Gavin Shanks
- Dr. Choong-ha Nam
- Angelo O’Dierno
- Dr. Min Wha Han
- Dr. Enyonam Osei-Hwere
- Patrick Osei-Hwere
- Sarah Beckham-Turner
- Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business
- Cheng Zhang
- Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences
- Dr. Kendall Samuelson
- Dr. Travis Tennant
WTAMU said that the grant pool is funded through donations to its foundation, including gifts made s part of the $125 million One West fundraising campaign.