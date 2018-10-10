WTAMU DLS Hosts Gallup Expert to Help Students Thrive

West Texas A&M University’s Distinguished Lecture Series presents W. Robert Gabsa, a Gallup practice consultant who specializes in improving organizational performance via strengths-based development.

The lecture, “StrengthsQuest: Developing Engaged and Thriving Students on Campus and Beyond,” will take place at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 10 in Legacy Hall on the WTAMU campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Gabsa’s work with Fortune 500 companies has focused on brand experience. Prior to his work with Gallup, Gabsa’s personal consulting practice worked on brand experiences with experts in research, innovation, engagement strategy and design in the U.S., South America, Europe, and India.

Gabsa earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota and his bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from California State University, Long Beach.

