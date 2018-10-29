News

WT Women's Soccer is Victorious on Senior Day

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 10:09 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 10:09 PM CDT

CANYON - Watch the video above to see our highlights from WT's win over UT Permian-Basin.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News