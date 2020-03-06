WT University Police: Student inappropriately touched by acquaintance visiting campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A WT student says she was inappropriately touched by an acquaintance visiting campus, that according to WTAMU University Police.

It happened on March 3.

According to UPD, a student told them an acquaintance showed up uninvited on campus to visit her.

UPD said while the visitor was on campus and in the student’s dorm room, the visitor, “touched the student in an inappropriate manner.”

Officials told us the student stopped the touching and made the visitor leave campus.

The student has chosen to not pursue criminal charges.

Federal law requires colleges across the country to disclose information about crime on and around campuses.

