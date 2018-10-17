WT to Wear Throwback Jerseys for Last Game in Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

The West Texas A&M University football team is throwing it back for their last game in Kimbrough Memorial Stadium.

According to GoBuffsGo.com, the team will wear throwback West Texas State jerseys for the final game, modeled after those worn by WT when the stadium first opened in 1959.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor Kimbrough in our final game than having our players wear West Texas State across their chest,” Head coach Hunter Hughes told GoBuffsGo. “When our players take the field on November 3rd, they will be representing all of the players who played in the stadium.”

The site said a limited number of game-worn jerseys will be available to buy online on Monday, Oct. 22 for $150. The proceeds will benefit WT Football scholarships. The jerseys will be washed and then shipped to the buyer after the game.

The final game in Kimbrough Memorial Stadium is set for Saturday, November 3, against Texas A&M-Kingsville.